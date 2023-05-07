Attorneys representing the Blackhawk School District state they want the district’s lawsuit against Norfolk Southern to remain in Pennsylvania.
In a April 27 court filing, Thomas W. King III and Jordan P. Shuber want the case to remain at the U.S. District Court office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, rather than transferred to the Northern District of Ohio.
Attorneys for Norfolk Southern argued its more than 30 lawsuits against it would be more convenient in Ohio. King and Shuber said it should stay in Pennsylvania to be more convenient to people testifying for the district.
The lawsuits are following the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine.
They also argue, at this time, no school districts have sued Norfolk Southern in Ohio. Blackhawk’s lawsuit encompasses the entire district, which is 69 square miles in Beaver County and Enon Valley, Lawrence County.
The district is seeking a jury trial to make Norfolk Southern pay punitive, compensatory and statutory damages from the derailment and that the release of chemicals dumped a “lethal cocktail” on the district’s buildings, property, soil and water supplies where deposits of toxic chemicals had been found.
The district is also asking the court to establish a medical monitoring program to be managed by court-appointed and court-supervised trustees to monitor the health of its students and staff.
The district has also had routine air, water and soil tests be done at the district’s property through the state Department of Environmental Protection.
