The Blackhawk School District is suing Norfolk Southern over its Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
The district is asking for a jury trial to make Norfolk Southern pay punitive, compensatory and statutory damages, according to a March 23 filing in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
The district is also asking the court to establish a medical monitoring program to be managed by court-appointed and court-supervised trustees to monitor the health of its students and staff.
The district, in its complaint, is accusing Norfolk Southern of negligence, negligence per se, strict liability, causing a private and public nuisance and trespass.
The district has retained Shenkan Law Center in New Castle, San Diego-based Frantz Law Group and Butler-based Dillon, McCandless, King Coulter & Graham L.L.P.
In the complaint, it is argued the release of the chemicals was made without regard of the district and its students and staff. It is also claimed the fires and release of chemicals dumped a “lethal cocktail” on the district’s buildings, property, soil and water supplies where deposits of toxic chemicals had been found.
A Pittsburgh Commonwealth Court ruled Monday incumbent school board member John Battaglia Sr. is allowed to appear on the Republican ballot during the May 16 primary election.
Two residents in Beaver County filed a petition to keep Battaglia off the Republican ballot, claiming he did not file his financial interest form in time. A trial court in Beaver County sided with the petitioners and was appealed to the Commonwealth Court.
Battaglia is running on the Democratic and Republican tickets for Region One for the school board, which includes Enon Valley in Lawrence County.
