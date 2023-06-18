Aaron Clark wasn't taught the history and meaning of Juneteenth in high school.
While he loves to celebrate the Fourth of July, it means more to learn and celebrate the true liberation of his culture and heritage in the United States.
Clark is president of The Cultural Committee of New Castle, a non-profit agency which hosted a Juneteenth celebration Saturday at Whole Truth Ministries on the city's West Side.
Clark said he is happy to spread awareness of the federal holiday with events like these.
"It's educational and informative," Clark said.
Juneteenth began with enslaved people in Galveston, Texas. Although President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation freed them in 1863, it could not be enforced in many places in the South until the Civil War ended in 1865, with the enslaved people being ordered free on June 19, 1865.
The day was made a federal holiday in 2021. Other names for the holiday include Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day and Black Independence Day.
The event featured vendors from local Black-owned businesses, activities for children, a fireworks display and Black churches in the city were honored.
"It's just Black excellence," said city Councilman David Ward, founder of the CCNC.
CCNC secretary JaVonna Moss said events like these make the community feel united and Juneteenth is a celebration of independence for those in the Black community.
"United we stand, divided we fall," Clark said.
For those in the CCNC leadership team, the event and the community coming together has more of an impact following the June 10 shooting at Bollinger Playground, which led to the death of 15-year-old Damian Jackson. Two others were injured.
Ward said it takes a village to raise a child and he wants the CCNC to serve as a stepping stone to create that village mindset.
"I feel you have to practice hope. You have to speak hope," Clark said.
Clark said the community needs to showcase more positivity and preach more positivity to the youth.
He said he wants the CCNC to show the youth in the community there are more opportunities, different avenues to explore, to change the dynamic and narrative that people feel about the city.
"I feel New Castle is a small-knit community," Moss said. "We're all connected in some way."
CCNC vice president Donelle Searcy said the non-profit wants to host more community and educational events in the future, and take the youth on trips, while Moss said the CCNC wants to get grants and scholarships together to send students to post-secondary education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.