For some folks, the Halloween season means black cats, but for true animal lovers, it’s a year-round passion.
The Lawrence County Humane Society, at 628 Pearson Mill Road, has two black cats that are up for adoption and is looking for folks with “a year-round passion.”
“Catfish’ and “Doogie” are a bonded pair of brothers who have been at the location for nearly a year. Margie Seelbaugh, humane society director for seven years, said she has been trying to find a good home for the pair since they were kittens.
Described as domestic, long-haired male juveniles and as being good with older children the two cats have been vetted — meaning they are both flea-free, fully vaccinated, de-wormed, micro-chipped and neutered.”
“When the pandemic first hit and people were isolated and working from home, animal adoptions rates went crazy-high,” Seelbaugh said. “After businesses began to open up again, a lot of people surrendered those animals to the shelter and our intakes have been much higher.”
Black cats, so the myth goes, are more likely to be adopted during the spooky times of Halloween. Regardless, Seelbaugh said no cat adoptions take place the week before and during Halloween.
With “Catfish” and “Doogie,” however, it’s more than just that. Seelbaugh said the pair are what’s called “FIV-positive,” meaning that they have a medical condition called feline immune deficiency.
“This condition does not sicken the cats,” she said. “Actually, they are very healthy.
“Also, the condition is not contagious for humans, dogs, or other animals, and is only contagious to other cats and only via a bite.”
For this reason, “Catfish” and “Doogie” must be adopted into a cat-free home.
“That’s what has complicated their adoption process,” Seelbaugh said.
A generous sponsor has already paid the $100 adoption fee for the two cats, so anyone who is willing to complete the adoption application has no financial burden.
In addition to two black cats, the society, which employs a staff of five, also has 29 other cats, including 15 kittens, and 13 dogs available for foster or for adoption.
“Our shelter is looking for good homes for them all and we need volunteers to assist with the care of the animals.”
The society currently has about 25 volunteers who help with fundraising, but only five work on a regular basis helping with daily care, feeding, grooming and walking of the animals.
There are other ways to help the humane society outside of adopting or fostering. Those include cash donations or posthumous ones that can serve as a legacy for an animal lover
The Lawrence County Humane Society can be reached at (724) 654-8520 and is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4:30 p.m. After hours, please leave a voicemail and a volunteer will get back to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.