The Diocese of Pittsburgh is planning to allow the resumption of in-person Masses next month.
Since mid-March and the initiation of social distancing mandates, the diocese’s churches and parishes have provided only online Mass celebrations.
However, in a news release issued Thursday, Bishop David A. Zubik said that the diocese “will look to return to the public celebration of Mass, starting with daily Masses on Monday, June 1, 2020, and a goal of weekend Masses for the weekend of June 6 and 7 ...”
“It fills my heart with so much joy,” Zubik wrote, “to think of the doors of our Churches opening once again. I’ve heard from so many who have missed praying in their parishes. I’ve missed it, too.”
The news release also reiterated what Zubik released last week: that diocese churches within counties that have been assigned to Gov. Tom Wolf’s “yellow” phase — which includes Lawrence County — will be permitted to open today for confessions and private prayer, as long as the wearing of masks, sanitizing and social distancing are observed. Limited funeral Masses and weddings may continue, with a limit of 25 people and the following of cleaning and sanitizing guidelines.
The diocese’s COVID-19 Task Force is releasing a reference guide today detailing the health and safety guidelines that must be met as churches reopen for in-person liturgical celebrations.
Father Joseph McCaffrey, pastor of Holy Spirit Parish, said Thursday that more details pertaining to Lawrence County’s Catholic churches will be released next week after he and his staff confer on the logistics of reopening.
