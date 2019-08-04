Bishop David Zubik to have spinal surgery

Bishop David Zubik of the Diocese of Pittsburgh is scheduled to undergo a spinal fusion Monday morning at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Uptown.
The procedure is intended to address continuing problems with collapsing disks.
Zubik has previously undergone three laminectomies for the same issue.
Following his surgery, he will require an extended but unspecified time of recovery which precludes public functions pending physicians’ release.
“The diocese and all the people of Southwestern Pennsylvania will be in my prayers, and I ask for their prayers also,” Zubik said
