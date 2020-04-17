Social distancing requirements have kept families apart, both on a day-to-day basis and on special occasions — birthdays included.
However, a least two local celebrants got drive-by, horn-honking salutes on their special days from friends, family and neighbors.
Rhys Harris turned 14 on Easter Sunday, and received well-wishes from a stream of cars with occupants who drove past to wave and offer both vocal and printed encouragement.
Afterward, Rhys paid the kindness forward by becoming the Easter Bunny and — while adhering to distancing mandates — delivered Easter baskets to his great-aunts and great-uncles, offering them the baskets from the end of a cane.
Also this week, Kim McCormick received a similar loving tribute from friends and families on the occasion of her 60th birthday.
“What a beautiful display of love and support (that) the endless train of friends and loved ones showed me this afternoon,” said McCormick, an ovarian cancer survivor who is dealing with a return of the disease.
McCormick said that she started out Wednesday not feeling well, but “almost as if divine intervention occurred, at about 12:45 I started feeling much better and by 1 the train had begun.”
Ninety cars motored past the Eastbrook Road home of Kim and her husband, Rod, before all was said and done.
“I couldn’t contain the emotions I felt as I watched all of these people take the time from their own schedules to show me their love and support,” McCormick said. “That’s what I want people to realize … just how very, very important it is for all of us to be intentional with our actions because they truly make a difference in a person’s life, especially when battling a life-threatening disease.
“This was a birthday I will always remember.”
