By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-Lycoming County) is proposing legislation that would require the Department of Health to set up a uniform reporting system to collect data from county coroners on opioid overdose deaths.
Based on state estimates, 2020 will likely be the second deadliest on record for opioid overdoses, lagging behind only 2017 when drug overdoses claimed 5,396 lives in Pennsylvania.
The state’s opioid data dashboard shows that there were at least 4,715 overdoses last year, though the final tally hasn’t been announced.
As shocking as those totals might be, experts tracking the opioid epidemic fear the state estimates might not be capturing all of the deaths, said Yaw, who chairs the Center for Rural Pennsylvania. The Center began holding public hearings on the opioid crisis beginning in 2014. Gov. Tom Wolf first declared the opioid pandemic a statewide public health crisis in 2017, the deadliest year for opioid overdoses in Pennsylvania.
Coroners aren’t convinced that the legislation is necessary and said they see the proposal as an unwelcome move to create more paperwork for them with no obvious benefit.
“I don’t have time to just sit here filling out reports,” said John Libonati, Mercer County coroner, calling the proposal “idiocracy.”
Libonati said it’s not clear what the state would do with the data.
Charles Kiessling, Lycoming County coroner, said the state should work to improve their computer systems so they can more easily glean the overdose death data from the death reports coroners already submit.
Like Libanoti, Kiessling said he questions the value of requiring the additional reporting.
“What is the benefit of it?” he said. “They should be working harder to count the addicts so we can get them the resources they need,” he said, rather than calling for more work to calculate the death toll.
Yaw said that he doesn’t intend for the legislation to create a burden for coroners, but he thinks the legislation is necessary to standardize the reporting to ensure that deaths are being identified as overdoses regardless of which county the death occurred in.
“My intent is not to pick on the coroners,” he said. The need for the bill was revealed in the Center for Rural Pennsylvania’s hearings in testimony suggested that not all coroners are using the same standards in determining what they report as overdose deaths, he said.
The COVID pandemic exacerbated the opioid epidemic because it made it harder for people to get help when they needed it, said Dec Beck,
Addiction treatment facilities struggled with a myriad of challenges in trying to provide social distancing, cleaning and providing PPE. Telemedicine helped, but it seemed to work better for people who’d already been in treatment and may have been less effective with people who were newly seeking help, she said.
Coroners already provide overdose death data that is posted on a website launched by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh (OverdoseFreePA.pitt.edu) Libonati said.
It would be duplicative to require the coroners to submit separate reports to the Department of Health and the state doesn’t do as good a job at publishing its data in a timely manner, he said.
Midway through April, the state has yet to release a tally for 2020.
On the other hand, when coroners submit data to the OverdoseFreePA website, it’s available almost immediately, Libonati said.
However, a review of the OverdoseFreePA website shows that not all coroners are submitting information to the website and those that do aren’t submitting the information in a timely manner.
For instance, Bedford, Crawford, Montour, Snyder and Somerset counties haven’t reported 2020 deaths on the OverdoseFreePA site yet. The website has no information on overdose deaths in Warren County, at all.
