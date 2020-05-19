By John Finnerty
HARRISBURG — The state House is moving legislation that would freeze lawmakers’ pay due to the pandemic economic crisis. But lawmakers wouldn’t be alone in feeling the pinch.
House Bill 2487 would also freeze the pay of the governor, lieutenant governor, cabinet secretaries, the attorney general, auditor general, judges and high-ranking state government employees.
In all, if it becomes law, the bill would eliminate a scheduled cost-of-living pay increase for more than 1,000 people, said state Rep. Frank Ryan, R-Lebanon County, the author of the legislation.
House Bill 2487 was approved unanimously by the state government committee on Monday. The House legislative calendar indicates the bill will be given its second consideration by the full House on Tuesday, meaning it would be poised for final passage in that chamber on Wednesday.
How much of a difference the legislation will make isn’t exactly clear, state Rep. Kurt Masser, R-Northumberland County said. With the economy depressed due to the pandemic, the cost-of-living increase for 2021 likely wouldn’t be very substantial anyway, he said.
Lawmakers have been exploring other ways to cut costs, as well, Masser said.
Pennsylvania has the nation’s largest full-time state Legislature. State lawmakers are paid $90,355 a year in Pennsylvania. Only New York and California pay their state lawmakers more. State lawmakers are paid $120,000 a year in New York and $110,000 a year in California.
State Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming County, the chairman of the state government committee, said the legislation is intended to demonstrate that lawmakers recognize the difficult financial situations their constituents and the state, itself, face.
“This sends an important message,” Everett said. “We understand the severity of the financial problems of the Commonwealth.”
Gov. Tom Wolf has warned that due to lost sales and income tax revenue, Pennsylvania is looking at a deficit that will likely exceed $4 billion.
Ryan said that he would rather pass legislation that would cut lawmakers’ pay, but this measure has more traction. Ryan said there was concern that an attempt to cut pay would be challenged in court. He has authored separate legislation that would call for a limited constitutional convention that could tackle the pay for lawmakers, as well as the size of the legislature.
He introduced that legislation in February, but it only attracted eight co-sponsors, one of whom, state Rep. Tedd Nesbit, R-Mercer County, is no longer in the General Assembly becuase he was elected county judge.
“If I had my druthers,” Ryan said. “We’d be a part-time legislature.”
Ryan said he believes the government needs to make substantial cuts in operating costs, beyond the one-year freeze in pay.
