By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Parents could decide to have their children repeat the 2020-2021 school year because of COVID-19 pandemic school closing disruptions and virtual learning issues under legislation moving through the state Senate.
Under Senate Bill 664, which passed the Senate education committee unanimously 10-0 on Monday, parents would be allowed to have their children repeat the grade they were in during the 2020-2021 school year if they fear their children didn’t learn enough or lost too much academic ground.
In current practice, the decision on whether to hold a student back is made solely by the child’s school and teachers.
“I have been hearing concerns from many fellow parents about how COVID-19 has disrupted their child’s education and created learning gaps for students,” said Senate President Pro Tem Jake Corman, R-Centre County, the prime sponsor of SB 664. The bill awaits action by the full Senate. Senate Republicans have not disclosed how quickly the bill will move to a vote before the full chamber. Similar legislation — limited to offering an extra year to students in special education programs — has been introduced in the state House. House Bill 909 was introduced in March but has not gotten a committee vote yet.
“The pandemic has taught us that every child learns differently. Some students struggle with homebound education," Corman said. "Given the circumstances, it makes sense to give parents a stronger say in whether their kids should advance to the next grade level or repeat a grade to make up for learning loss during the pandemic," he said.
State Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster County, said that “all of us have heard loud and clear from families” dissatisfied with the education provided during the 2020-2021 school year as schools offered hybrid learning or remote learning instead of in-person instruction.
Martin said the intent is to provide an option for parents so that students “are not just shuffled ahead” a grade when the students aren’t ready to advance.
Schools would be required to create an online application form available on their school district websites for parents to use to claim the extra year for their children.
The Pennsylvania School Board Association has not yet taken a position on the bill, said Annette Stevenson, a PSBA spokeswoman.
“We are still reviewing it through a legal and policy lens,” she said.
In addition to allowing students in all grades to repeat their current grade, the legislation would allow students with intellectual disabilities to remain in school for an extra year even if they turn 21, the maximum age at which students with intellectual disabilities are allowed to remain in secondary school.
“The pandemic has created challenges for all students, but the impacts are much more severe for students with special educational needs,” Corman said. “Allowing these students an extra year of learning could make a world of difference.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the flow of life and certainly the flow of the transition process that occurs at the later stages of education for persons with an Intellectual or Developmental disability (IDD),” said The Arc of Centre County CEO Becky Cunningham. “The Arc of Centre County strongly supports any legislation that allows persons with IDD extra time - this pivotal support will provide a lifelong benefit. It is our mission to help people to not just live, but to thrive in their community. Extra time on this transitional bridge will only help those we support to reach their potential as successful and responsible community members.”
