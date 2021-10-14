Those looking for a scenic, outdoor event for the whole family — and one that doesn’t cost a cent — can go for a ride on Saturday.
Kyle McConnell, president of the Lawrence County Cyclist Club, is inviting the community to attend the club’s Fall Foliage Bicycle Ride at 1 p.m. Saturday on the Stavich Bicycle Trail, 2913 W. Washington Street, in Union Township.
The Stavich Bike Trail, at 10 miles long, is the only bicycle trail that flows through two states, two different counties and three different townships.
As the leaves are turning colors, the trail will be alive with russet browns, reds, yellows and oranges and Saturday should be a glorious day to get out into nature and enjoy the season.
“Bike riding is the perfect aerobic exercise where you can travel at your own pace, rest when you need to, stop and smell the flowers, bring your packed lunch, and forget about the troubles of the outside world,” McConnell said.
Biking is McConnell's passion and livelihood and the favorite hobby of the club members. The Lawrence County Cyclist Club has been in existence for at least 20 years and currently has a dozen members who range in age from early 30s to 70s and 80s.
Some of their oldest members ride their bikes daily just around their neighborhoods and some of their younger members, like McConnell, 33, are varied in their bike riding routines, riding anywhere from “just sporadically” to “about 30 to 40 miles in a trip”.
“Young people, grab your favorite buddy and older riders, grab your grandchild and join in the fun on Saturday," said McConnell, owner of Bicycles & More in the Westgate Plaza.
Participants may travel the trail on their own, or first-timers may request a tour guide/host from the cycling club members who will accompany them on the ride and explain some of the history and unique features of the trail.
Helmets are recommended, as well as following biking etiquette.
Free refreshments, donuts and apple cider will be provided. Parking is available at the trailhead. In the event of rain, the event will be held on the following Saturday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m.
For more information, contact McConnell at bicyclesandmore.bike or (724) 652-3434.
