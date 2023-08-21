The 12th annual ABATE motorcycle Toy Run was held Saturday, aiming to raise money and collect toys for Arise, so that families housed there can have a Christmas.
The motorcycle run began at The Branding Iron in the Harbor Area, taking a four-hour winding route through Beaver Falls and Mercer before returning to the Branding Iron for an afternoon filled with food, music, a reverse auction, corn hole tournaments and lots of camaraderie.
ABATE, which stands for Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education, is a group that promotes both educating motorcycle drivers and the public in general about motorcycle safety as well as promoting charitable events such as Saturday’s run.
According to ABATE president Mike Dudo, the Lawrence County branch of the organization was founded around 1983, and now boasts nearly 100 members. The group hosts and participates in a number of charitable rides and events throughout the year, including helping disabled veterans, but this is their biggest event for the season.
The ride began 13 years ago, but this is only the 12th annual ride, because like so many other events, it fell victim to cancellation due to COVID in 2020. Yet in spite of the one year off, the ride grows bigger every year.
“Last year we had 30 bikers in the run, this year we expect at least 40,” Dudo said.
Last year’s total raised was over $5,000, and while the final count was not yet available, this year’s count was expected to exceed that amount.
Dick Logan of New Galilee is ABATE’s local vice president. He has been a member of the group for 15 years, and spent 13 of those 15 years holding an office within the organization.
Logan says that while raising funds is great, it is the friendships that make the group really great.
“People come out just to donate their time and their money to help out, but it is the laughing, the teasing and the great friendships that really make the day so special and fun,” Logan said.
Logan brought up the tail end of the ride, helping keep all the riders in line, safe, and making sure no one got lost, or left behind.
Fortunately, the four-hour ride through the back roads of western Pennsylvania went off smoothly and without a hitch.
“We had a great group, a great path, a great ride, we were able to help others,” Dudo said. “It was just a great day all the way around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.