The Mahoning Avenue Viaduct was closed around 7 p.m. Thursday for what police say was a fatal collision.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said a motorcyclist crossed the centerline of the road on the Viaduct and collided head-on with an oncoming truck.
The motorcyclist was dead at the scene.
No further information about the cyclist’s identification or the driver of the truck was available Thursday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.