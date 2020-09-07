Bike raffle, school supply donations highlight festival

When Hunter Park showed up to Saturday’s Family Freedom Fair, it’s safe to say the Shenango sixth grader had a goal in mind.
The fair, the second of its kind and hosted in the Busy Beaver parking lot of the Shenango Village Plaza, featured kids games, contests and food. For the youngsters in attendance, the main attraction was a bicycle raffle which saw 12 bikes given away. When Park was announced as a winner, he celebrated briefly before saying aloud, “That’s for my sister.”
Park, 12, attended the fair with his sister, Harper, and grandmother.
“My sister needed a new bike because her chain fell off,” Hunter said. “I love my sister.”
Harper said her brother told her his plan about 10 times. When his name was announced as a raffle winner, Harper, 11, and a fifth-grader at Shenango, said she was very happy.
“It was my plan because she’s the best sister ever,” Hunter said.
Other attractions at Saturday’s festival included ring toss, an inflatable football-throwing target, hula hoops and water games. Mr. Pizza donated pizzas and gift certificates, as well.
Jessica Ealy, president of the VFW Post 315 auxiliary, noted the fair started out with five bikes to be raffled, but that number grew with more donations. William and Roger DeCarbo Funeral Home donated three, VFW Post 315 quartermaster Richard Stone and auxiliary and VFW members Rose and Ted Hasulak, David Jones and Ealy all also donated bikes.
The fair was also an opportunity to donate school supplies. Those supplies will be divided up into boxes and sent to county schools with priority going to the Shenango and New Castle districts.
“I didn’t, for the first year doing the school supplies, I didn’t think we’d end up with that much,” Ealy said.
Hugh Coryea, a city resident who has helped many veteran’s initiatives including the dog tag tree in Cascade Park, donated 300 backpacks. Other donated supplies were stuffed into the back of a pick-up truck onsite.
“I was shocked,” Ealy said of Coryea’s donation. “When he called he said he had three garbage bags full of backpacks and when he showed up, he had eight.”
Other supplies donated included two dozen binders, which will have paper inside and distributed to some middle schoolers.
“We got enough tablets, pencils pens and crayons to put in 200 of them,” Ealy said. “We started (Saturday night) going through them. Each backpack has a package of Crayons, a couple pencils and some erasers.”
Other supplies donated included things like toothbrushes and hygiene products.
