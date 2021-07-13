Big crowds expected for return of Balloon Quest

After a year off and with any luck from the weather, hot air balloons will be back flying over Union Township this week.
It will be a welcome sight for Western PA Balloon Quest organizers and the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department — the beneficiary of the event. Now in its 21st year, it’s become a bit of a family-style festival for organizer Louis Merryman, who also goes by the title of “balloonmaestro.”
“It’s an outside event and it’s family-friendly,” said Merryman, who forecast a crowd larger than what came out in 2019 before COVID-19 hit. “I think the people are looking forward to it. When the hot air balloons come out, people turn into little kids.”
The event’s carnival rides begin Wednesday and go through Saturday evening at Scotland Meadows Park. The first hot air balloon portion of the schedule is set for around 9 p.m. Thursday for the night glow when the balloons are lit up like luminaries. Flights are scheduled to take off Friday evening from 6 to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday morning from 6 to 7 a.m. and Saturday night from 6 to 7 p.m. Pyrotecnico fireworks are set for 10 p.m. Saturday.
All told, 19 balloons are expected — including Merryman’s, but also pilots from western Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio.
The weather plays a major factor in whether the balloons take off for flight or stay tethered to the ground. While the weather might seem fine in Union Township, thunderstorms or microbursts just a few miles away could spell doom for a pilot. Likewise, if the wind comes from the north, the balloons can’t fly because they would be going in the direction of the West Pittsburg power plant and its many power lines.
“Our flights are all based on safety criteria,” Merryman said. “We get a very, very elaborate weather report before we entertain flying. It’s always up to the individual pilot whether we fly or not. Safety is our No. 1 priority.”
Fellow event organizer Richard Conti serves as crew chief for Merryman and is also a member of the Union fire department.
The two used frequent various balloon festivals before starting their own.
“We are a family event,” Conti said. “Years ago when Louis Merryman and I brought this back, we used to go to a lot of balloon festivals. We basically sat down and looked at the things we liked and the things we didn’t like.
Conti noted there’s no admission, no fee for parking and no alcohol permitted. Firefighters will have a boot drive for donations.
After the heartbreak of having to cancel last year’s event, the two are hoping for a large crowd.
“We want everyone to come out and enjoy these gentle giants,” Merryman said.”It will bring the kid out in all of us.”
