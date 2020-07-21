Jubilee Ministries International Nourishing Others Well-being Project along with The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania are sponsoring a drive-thru food giveaway Wednesday for up to 1,500 families.
The bi-weekly distribution is being supplemented by Convoy of Hope, which will provide a tractor-trailer load of food/supplies that has been sponsored by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and his wife, Lawrence County native Ashley Roethlisberger.
The give-away will start at noon at Shenango High School, 2550 Ellwood Road. More than 8,000 boxes of food and pre-bagged groceries and supplies will be given to anyone in need during the present crisis.
Each family will receive boxes containing fresh milk, quality dairy products, premade frozen meals for children under the age of 18 years of age, bags, and boxes of dry goods, and boxes of fresh produce. The boxes will be loaded directly into the vehicles by the volunteers. Boxes will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.
Contributors also include Marburger Dairy, Paragon Foods, Lawrence County Community Action Partnership and the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank.
For more information about Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W Project visit either www.jubileeministriesint.com or www.drmarkkauffman.org.
For more information about The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania visit www.cccwp.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.