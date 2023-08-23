After years of preparation, work on a new Ellwood City pump station is set to begin in the near future in earnest.
During Monday’s borough council meeting, general construction and electrical bids were awarded for the project on Wampum Avenue.
The general construction bid went to Pollard Land Services, of Girard, Erie County, for $6.3 million, with electrical going to Penn-Ohio Electrical, from Masury, Ohio, for $847,000.
The project will entail building the new pump station with a sewer grinder and adding approximately 2,300 feet of 18-inch gravity sewer line to the new pump station, while also adding an additional 5,200 feet of 18-inch force main at the borough’s existing primary lift station and a screening unit replacement for the primary lift station.
The total cost of the project is $8.5 million, with the borough previously receiving both a $6-million grant and a $2.5-million one-percent loan from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority to pay for the project.
Borough Solicitor Ed Leymarie Jr. said the borough’s main sewage line is aging and needs to be replaced.
“This has been a project that has been in the works for four to five years,” Leymarie said. “It is a necessity.”
Borough Manager Kevin Swogger said the project should begin construction in September or October.
In other borough news, to address speeding, council approved new stop at Park Avenue at Seventh Street, eastbound and westbound; East Avenue at Perry Street, westbound; Foch Street at Jefferson Avenue, northbound and southbound; Foch Street at Adams Avenue, northbound and southbound; Petain Street at Washington Avenue, southbound; Hazel Avenue at Bridge Street, eastbound and southbound.
Council also unanimously
•Appointed Lawrence County Planning and Community Development Director Amy McKinney as the borough’s fair housing officer and county Deputy Director of Community Development Rebecca Shaffer as Section 504 housing officer for CDBG-related matters, and signed a cooperation agreement with the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force with the state attorney general’s office.
•Accepted the resignation of part-time firefighter Jonathan Gardner, appointed Tom Yoho to a vacancy on the borough’s civil service commission which expires Dec. 31 and to have the commission begin the process for obtaining a new police eligibility list.
•Advertised a potential ordinance to establish a $200 fee for when a fire department advanced life support member is required to assist an EMS provider and accompany a patient to a hospital. Leymarie said the fee is standard in the industry.
•Seek bids for a new or used street sweeper, retroactively pay $10,511.25 from the sewage fund to Republic Services for disposing of wastewater material, pay $9,505.03 from a state grant to Fire Force for a thermal imaging camera for the fire department and pay $23,600 from the capital reserve fund to Kendall Electric to replace 100 street lights.
•Approved professional service agreements with Leymarie and special counsel Lynn Freeman for the closing of the PennVEST loan and grant for the pump station project at costs not to exceed $10,000 and $20,500, respectively, to be paid by the PennVEST funding.
Ellwood City American Legion Post 157 will host a flag retirement burning ceremony from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 16 at Legion Park, while the borough will have its fall cleanup from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. the same day at 1200 Factory Ave.
The cost is $10 a vehicle, with tags able to be purchased through the utility window at the borough building at 525 Lawrence Ave. Residents 65 years or older or disabled are able to request curbside pickup.
In his monthly report, Mayor Anthony Court said the Lawrence County Drug Task Force has been active recently in the borough, seizing large amounts of illegal narcotics and currency and six guns.
In his report, Swogger said he recently met with Ellwood City Area School District Superintendent Dr. Wesley Shipley to discuss crossing guard positions and locations and said the borough is seeking applications for a part-time animal control officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.