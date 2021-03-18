New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%.