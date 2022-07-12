WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Cindy K. Chung for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
If confirmed by the Senate, Chung would be the first Asian American to serve on that bench.
She is currently the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, which includes Lawrence County.
This is Biden’s 21st round of nominees for federal judicial positions and his eighth slate of nominations in 2022, bringing the number of announced federal judicial nominees to 112.
Chung has been the U.S. Attorney for the Western District since 2021. Previously, she was an assistant U.S. attorney in that office from 2014 to 2021 and was a trial attorney for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division from 2009 to 2014.
From 2003 to 2009, she was an assistant district attorney in New York County and was a law clerk for U.S District Court for the Middle District of Alabama from 2002 to 2003.
She received her J.D. from Columbia Law School in 2002 and her B.A. from Yale University in 1997.
“Cindy has been a trailblazer throughout her career — not only by serving as the first Senate-confirmed APA U.S. Attorney in Pennsylvania, but also working on the first Shepherd-Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act prosecution in the country,” U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) said in a statement.
“Today’s nomination is equally historic: if confirmed, she will become the first APA judge to serve on the Third Circuit. I look forward to supporting her nomination and urge the Senate to confirm her quickly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.