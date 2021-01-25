New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to showers of rain and wet snow late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to showers of rain and wet snow late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.