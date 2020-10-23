Biden calls for 'transition' from oil, GOP sees opening

New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.