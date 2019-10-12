A random act of kindness can surprise a roomful of people when it’s least expected.
And for one little girl who accompanied her mother to the courthouse pumpkin auction Friday, a special gift made her day. She left the sale excitedly holding a black spiderweb-themed pumpkin, even though her mother had been outbid on it.
A man who walked into the courthouse to buy a doe tag while the bidding was going on jumped in and overbid all of the other bidders on that particular jack-o-lantern. He had seen the girl lovingly admiring the pumpkin and heard her mother say she wanted it. The man overbid her mother over the loud yells and cheers, and he bought the pumpkin and handed it over to the child.
“The kid wanted it,” he said. “You could see it in her eyes.”
Her mother, Lisa Haddad, deputy chief of Juvenile Probation, said she created the pumpkin with help from fellow probation officer Ted A. Memo, so she had a vested interest in buying. She said the buyer was a stranger, “but it was a super-kind gesture. We are very thankful for his generosity.”
No one else knew, at the time, either, who the mystery man was. Courthouse workers later did some digging to learn his identity. It was Scott Rondeau, a Neshannock Township employee who oversees maintenance at Hess Ice Rink. He said he really didn’t want any recognition for what he did.
That was only a small amount of the joy that was spread around the courthouse lobby as more than 50 county government workers gathered to learn the annual pumpkin decorating contest results and to get in on the bidding war.
The first-place winner, called “Washed Ashore,” was a nautical-themed pumpkin that represented a pirate whose ship had capsized and who was washed ashore with his friend. The “friend,” who was living in water inside the pumpkin amid colored iridescent stones, is a male Beta fish named Sidney, or Frank, who required daily feeding. The entry was decorated by a group of women who work in the county prothonotary and clerk of courts office. They received a trophy and $100 to be used for a department pizza party for the staff. The entry received 130 votes.
In keeping with breast cancer awareness month, a pink pumpkin display decorated with balloons, called “Save the Ta-tas,” generated the most money — $86 — in the auction. It was a creation of the Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau employees. They received a gift card from Mays Donuts for the high bid. The entry placed third with 61 votes.
The second-place pumpkin, “Boo,” was a three-dimensional haunted graveyard created by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.
This was the fourth annual pumpkin decorating contest and sale, which is sponsored by the Juvenile Probation Department. Proceeds from the event, which totaled about $500, will go partly toward purchasing materials for the juvenile probation’s community garden next year. The rest will go into a fund that will be used to help offset restitution that juvenile offenders have to pay. Those who cannot afford the restitution are given community service, and the money is taken from that fund to pay the debt, said Carin S. Majocha, deputy chief of juvenile probation.
The youths who are supervised by that department have been planting a garden on the county government center grounds each year since 2005, and they sell the vegetables to county workers and the public at the end of each growing season. That money also goes into the restitution fund.
In the past, the youths have grown pumpkins in the garden to be used in the contest. But problems with wet weather and groundhogs precluded them from growing them the past two years, prompting the department heads to look for an alternative.
For the first time this year, artificial pumpkins were used for decorating, so the lucky winning bidders will have them for years to come, said Ted A. Memo, a probation officer who acted as auctioneer. Juvenile probation bought all of the pumpkins, then sold them to the participating departments for $20 each. The departmental employees then came up with themes and decorating ideas and materials to make their final entries, which included law enforcement, a bubblegum machine, a haunted house, an old woman with hair curlers, a farm with a tractor, a house of bones, a “Rock On” pumpkin and a graveyard pumpkin.
A total of 11 pumpkins were entered this year, and 537 people voted on the displays. Of those, 405 were courthouse employees and 132 were members of the public who visited the courthouse.
When auctioning the winning entry, Memo prompted the crowd, “I think you guys can dig a little deeper into your pockets and into your hearts to donate some money. It’s the best pumpkin here.” The sea treasure sold for $55.
While the “Washed Ashore” pumpkin was a group effort, most of the work was done by employees DeAnna DeMonaco, Stacy Conti, Barb Chappell and Susan DeRobbio.
They had to collectively think about what had never been done, DeMonaco said. She said they made the pumpkin so that it could be taken off the fishbowl after Halloween, and the skeleton head on top is a lid that can be lifted to feed the fish.
Holding the department’s pumpkin-shaped trophy, she said, “My God, I’ve been wanting this thing for years.”
Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Jodi Klabon Esoldo said she made trips to the courthouse on the weekends during the past couple of weeks to feed Sidney, or Frank, the fish.
“I think the juvenile probation office is phenomenal,” Esoldo said. “They do so much for the kids.”
