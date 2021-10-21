The bidder of the former Wasilewski’s Market building is abandoning the sale after New Castle’s city council asked him to double his surety bond amount for the purchase.
Charles Heemer Jr., 41, bid $500 on the commercial, two-floor structure at 1701 S. Jefferson St. Heemer received a $25,000 bid bond last week after discussing his intentions at Tuesday’s caucus meeting. On Thursday when it was ready to vote on the matter, council members wondered if the bond amount should be higher because the building is a commercial structure of more than 3,000 square feet, which would translate to at least a $30,000 bond, plus another $15,000 for asbestos removal.
Council asked Heemer to double his bid bond to $50,000.
“I do understand their intentions,” Heemer said of council. “I know they’re tired of people buying buildings and not doing anything with them. I just feel like they’re trying to make me an example.”
Heemer said he went to City Hall on Tuesday and canceled his bid. He said he wouldn’t be bidding on another repository property. He said the cost to demolish the building would come to around $10,000.
Council moved to table the action to a future meeting.
“Now they’re making me run through all these little loopholes,” Heemer said. “I feel like they’re trying to make an example out of me.
Though not mandatory, the current city council has routinely denied repository property bids that don’t come with surety bonds to protect the city against owners walking away from properties mid-project, leaving the city with potential demolition costs.
Heemer planned to use part of the building as a home for his Chuck’s Lawn Care & More business. The top floor was planned to be refurbished and made into apartments for veterans.
This is the third time since 2019 repository bidders tried to purchase the former market, which has been closed since 2001 and considered condemned by the city’s code enforcement department.
Council turned down both of the previous two bids because neither had bid bonds.
