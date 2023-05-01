A New Castle man suffered injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Friday in Neshannock Township.
Neshannock police reported Christopher McCormick, 56, was transported to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown hospital. The accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. in front of the CVS store on Wilmington Road. Police arrived to find bystanders tending to McCormick, who was lying on his back.
The driver of the car, Rose Leonhardt, 76, of Neshannock Township, was seated in her vehicle, the police reported. She was not injured.
Police said the cause of the accident remains under investigation.
