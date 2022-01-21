The death of beloved comedian, actress and animal lover Betty White just weeks shy of her 100th birthday sparked a nationwide influx of donations to animal shelters in her honor.
That tribute has been evidenced by the Lawrence County Human Society as well.
Margie Seelbaugh, shelter director, reported the society has taken in more than $5,200 in donations so far, through PayPal, Facebook and by mail-in contributions.
Seelbaugh said they have received financial contributions and people have donated items and supplies.
“The outpouring has been phenomenal” Seelbaugh said. “Young and old, people have risen to the challenge.
She noted the Shenango fifth grade girls’ basketball team accepted the challenge and came in with food, litter, toys and other items needed. The society is still accepting donations.
“The Betty White Challenge is not over, so it’s not too late to remember her, pay tribute to her, and help out our animals here in New Castle,” she said.
Another fundraising event to coming up on May 1 is the seventh annual “Homeless to Home” event at the carousel building at Cascade Park. There they are expecting to raffle off more than 200 baskets.
There will also be food, vendors, a bake sale, a disc jockey and other attractions.
The public is asked to donate baskets, baked goods, and any animal supplies for the event. Proceeds for this will go toward caring for the medical needs of those animals at the shelter.
“We don’t just spay and neuter,” Seelbaugh said.
“Often, we get animals with broken bones and other injuries that we have to have treated. All of that costs money and this event helps to defray those costs.”
For more information, contact the Lawrence County Humane Society at 628 Pearson Mill Road or at (724) 654-8520.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.