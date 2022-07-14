Better broadband could soon be coming to Lawrence County.
At the Lawrence County commissioners meeting Tuesday, Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said a potential project centers around Route 18. During his comment portion of the meeting, he said the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission is eyeing two projects in the county.
“For stretches which are not serviced by broadband, which would be easily connected to broadband, the two projects SPC is looking at are along Route 18,” Boyd said.
The potential for the project would stretch from the top of Route 18 in Wilmington Township all the way down to the West Virginia border. Another project would center on broadband along Route 422 from Kittanning in Armstrong County into New Castle.
“They’re looking at a whole bunch of different data points,” Boyd said, noting county planning director Amy McKinney is already working on it.
According to Boyd, the worst areas of the county for broadband access are Enon Valley, New Beaver Borough and also along Interstate 376 between the Mitchell Road and Pulaski exits. McConnells Mill State Park is also an area with spotty broadband access, much of which is caused because of the terrain.
Commissioner Dan Vogler requested Boyd use his position within SPC to vouch for another few miles to be added to the 422 project.
“On the proposed 422 corridor, I’m hoping in your capacity and leadership maybe you could advocate they keep going along 422 to the Ohio line,” Vogler said.
Also at the meeting, the commissioners approved the reappointment of Phillip Tramdack to the county’s Federated Library System and approved the settlement and release agreement between the county and Jonathan Nguyen.
