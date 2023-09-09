Earlier this summer, members of Bethel Evangelical Presbyterian Church were still deciding what to serve at a dinner celebrating their 225th anniversary.
But one thing was for sure. It wouldn’t be BYOC.
Bring Your Own Chicken.
Not that such an idea wouldn’t have some ties to the history of the congregation that was organized in 1798.
“Maybe chicken and biscuits,” suggested Nancy Gibson, who acts as the historian for the church at 154 Petersburg Road, Enon Valley. “The history committee has recipe books from the ‘20s and ‘30s, and one of their big dinners was always ‘chicken and …’. There was a lot of chicken and biscuits because everybody had chickens, and they would butcher the chickens.
“It was bring your own lard, and they would raise potatoes and make mashed potatoes.”
The church has been celebrating its 22th anniversary throughout the summer, with a carnival in July, a special concert in August and now, a Sept. 23-24 weekend that will be chock full of games, historical displays, sharing of memories, potential visits and greetings from former pastors and some special music.
“The carnival and the concert were meant to be community-type events, to reach out to the community, spread the gospel and make some friends,” said Karen Peterson, a member of the committee planning the commemoration events. “September will be more of a church celebration, although community people are still welcome to come.
“It will be a nice opportunity to gather and reflect and fellowship with one another and tell some good stories.”
As for the music, Gibson suggested planners might include one-liners in the service, albeit not the Henny Youngman type.
When it came to singing hymns early on in church history, most people couldn’t read, Gibson said.
“So someone would stand up in front of the congregation — it had to be someone on Session — and they would sing one line (of a hymn),” Gibson said. “If they sang ‘What A Friend We Have In Jesus,’ he’d stand up in front and sing the first line, then the congregation would sing it back.
“That was the only way you could do music. You weren’t allowed instruments, just your voice. It would be fun to try that. But with five verses of ‘What A Friend We Have In Jesus,’ it might be a long service.”
In celebrating 225 years, the focus on the weekend certainly will be on the past and the sharing of memories. According to Gibson, there are three families in the church who can trace their histories back 10 and 12 generations.
But there are newcomers as well.
“When we first started her,” said Gibson, a longtime member, “I didn’t know anybody. But as time went on, I knew everybody. Now time has gone on more, and we know some people, but there are a lot of new people.
“Since January, I think we’ve had 10 new people join.”
Peterson added, “And we probably have double that in people who are not actively seeking membership, but who are attending weekly.”
The church sanctuary seats about 300, and is at near capacity most Sunday mornings, Gibson said.
Gibson cited a plethora of program offerings for children — including AWANA nights that began with six kids and which now welcomes 105 — as one reason for the growth. It has helped attract young families, “which is what it should be,” Gibson said. “They’re your foundation.
“When I hear kids crying in the service, I think ‘Yes! That’s a wonderful sound.’”
Longtimers or newcomers, committee member Cindy McCullough noted, it is the people past and present who are to be credited for Bethel’s 225 years and counting.
“We are celebrating the church, but the church is the people,” she said. “And the people in this church are just phenomenal. They help. If you need something, they bring stuff in or they make stuff.”
“They are beyond generous with their time and whatever they have,” Peterson concurred.
“All of that,” Gibson summed up, “is connected to a 225th celebration, because it if wasn’t God’s people in the building doing it, this building would not be standing.”
