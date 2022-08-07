The new iteration of the annual St. Vitus Festival returned this weekend as the Best of the Fest. The two-day event wrapped up on Saturday night and featured typical St. Vitus food as well as Greek and Lebanese fare from St. George Greek Orthodox and St. John the Baptist Maronite churches.
Musical entertainment included the Red Coat Band, which performed on Saturday night.
