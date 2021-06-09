Best memories

+8 VIDEO: Teachers, students bid farewell to Holy Spirit Academy Tuesday was more than just the last day of school at Holy Spirit Academy.

Several Holy Spirit teachers and staff were asked about their most special memories at the school. Here are there responses.

•Ed Sharbaugh, principal: "Some of the programs that we did that were exciting and fun. I was always proud of the tennis program. That was early in the fall of my first year, and I remember being out there playing with the kids and saying, ‘This is the most fun I’ve had since I started.’ "

•Melanie Widelko, teacher: "The most special thing about St. Vitus School and Holy Spirit Academy is just it is truly and totally a family."

Story continues below video

•Jackie Pisano, teacher: "I have loved every child that has come into my classroom (including, at one point, her daughter). That’s the hardest thing to leave behind, are the kids. But I’m not leaving them behind, because they’re going elsewhere, too."

•Joseph Mastropietro, student: "We had so much stuff that we did. I really liked this one field trip we went on. I think we went to Kennywood. We also went to the Carnegie Science Center."

•Landon Moats, student: "Every year we have Catholic Schools Week, and every year they gave us some kind of big surprise. Last year, before we had lockdown, they put a big bouncy house here for us in the gym. We were able to play in it, and they also had games all around, so I think that’s one of my favorite memories."

•Raynen Jackson, student: "We had this one festival and all my friends out there. There was this giant swing and my friend Landon and I both sat on it. I also remember all the cavatelli dinners."