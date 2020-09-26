With the autumn leaves beginning to change, Lawrence County residents may just witness what a state report calls “the best fall foliage display in years.”
That’s according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry’s foliage report for Sept. 24-30. It notes Lawrence and Mercer counties, which are located in the Clear Creek State Forest District, have leaves that are starting to change with a light frost and cool nights pushing “maples, sumac, dogwood, black gum and Virginia creeper vine to exhibit a beautiful burgundy color. Many black walnut trees, birches, and aspens are pale yellow.”
The report from the state matches what Natalie Simon, environmental education specialist at McConnells Mill and Moraine state parks, noted that Pennsylvania is one of the best places in the world to view fall foliage. Because of this, the two parks are easily accessible spots to enjoy the fall. Simon wasn’t sure if there would be an influx of visitors to the parks because other indoor events and festivals are closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The parks though, she said, are ready for fall.
All western Pennsylvania counties, with exceptions of McKean and Potter counties, have leaves that are “starting to change” colors, according to the foliage report. McKean and Potter are in the “approaching best color” stage.
“I’m sure that a lot of people will utilize the parks to enjoy some outdoor time with family and friends,” Simon said. “Pennsylvania is one of the best places to view fall foliage.”
At McConnells Mill, Simon pointed out Cleland Rock as a nice spot to see the foliage. She said you can see the Slippery Rock gorge, adding it’s deeper there than other places. At Moraine State Park, the foliage can be seen best from along the water. Simon said two public education programs are finalized. One is a fall foliage paddle with kayaks and the other is a foliage hike. As far as safety, at both parks it’s important to stay on marked paths and be aware of surroundings, Simon said.
“It is going to be getting darker earlier and earlier and also colder,” Simon said. “Be aware of that. Dress in layers and continue to be mindful of ticks and shower shortly after being outdoors.”
When on the water looking at the leaves, make sure to wear your life jacket, she said, as well as be aware that the water is getting colder.
“On the trails, be aware that hunting season is coming,” Simon said. “Most of the parks are open to hunting. You can tell on our park maps which areas are and what areas aren’t. Wear some orange to help them out.”
