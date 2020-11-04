The residents of Bessemer Borough have agreed to continue funding the F.D. Campbell Memorial Library, by majority vote.
The funding of the library was put to a vote as a referendum on Tuesday's general election ballot. The yes votes to continue the tax, unofficially, totaled 388, while those opposed to it totaled 139.
Since the early 1990s, Bessemer Borough residents have been paying a library tax through to support the library, formerly located within the borough. The library recently moved int the former First Assembly of God church building at 209 Hillsville Road in North Beaver Township, and it reopened last week.
The ballot question, for Bessemer voters only, asked if they wanted to continue paying the tax for the library's operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.