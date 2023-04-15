Bessemer officials are looking to secure a grant to purchase another generator for the borough pump house.
“We don’t have a backup generator,” said council President LuAnne Izzo.
Izzo said during the April 1 high winds and storms in the county, the generator lost power for a time.
She also said the borough is waiting for specs to come back regarding needed repairs to the pump house before the project goes out for bid.
In other business, the borough received a $75,000 Local Share Account grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
The funding will be used to purchase a new pickup truck for the borough.
Izzo said the gazebo in Kennedy Park will be pressure washed and repainted while new stones, signs and safety material will soon be placed along the boat ramp at Bessemer Lake Park.
