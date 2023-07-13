Bessemer Mayor the Rev. Nathan Leslie said he and council are concerned over a recent string of violent crime and other criminal activity in the borough.
Most notably was the June 19 shooting death of 33-year-old borough resident Brandi Marie Genova. Her boyfriend, Michael Joseph Work is charged with homicide after reportedly admitting to shooting and killing her.
Leslie said Genova’s murder shocked the borough and he can’t remember if there has ever been a recorded homicide in the borough beforehand.
During Monday’s council meeting, council gave Leslie the authority to begin exploring different police grants that can be used for more coverage, including an intergovernmental police grant.
“Are we adequately serving our community?” Leslie asked. “We want to be proactive and see that we keep our folks as safe as possible.”
Currently, there is one full-time officer, Chief John Charmo, and seven part-time officers, with state police filling in for coverage when needed.
Leslie said this exploration process will take time, but wants to ensure the community borough officials top priority is the safety of its residents.
Currently, the department is waiting to see if it will win a federal grant to hire another officer.
In other borough news, council agreed to appoint borough public works employee Kenneth Holly as the borough flood plain officer.
