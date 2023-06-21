Karen Campbell worked with Brandi Genova and never envisioned her co-worker’s boyfriend would be accused of killing her.
“They were having some difficult times and were trying to work it out,” said Campbell, a cook at Bessemer Croatian Club, where Genova worked as a waitress. “I couldn’t believe it. Nobody expects something like that.”
State police charged Michael Work, 33, with homicide after he allegedly admitted to shooting Genova, also 33, three times in the head, according to a criminal complaint.
The daughter of John Genova of Bessemer and the late Patty Heasley, Genova had worked at the Croatian Club for about seven to eight years, Campbell said.
“I had known her for most of her life,” she said. “Her mother and I used to work here (the Croatian Club) and we were really close friends.”
Campbell said Genova was very well liked.
“She was a very fun person and did a lot of funny things,” she said.
Campbell also called Genova “a great mom.”
“She did everything for her son,” she said.
While at the Croatian Club on Wednesday, Jeff Lenn of Union Township called the killing senseless.
“Nobody can figure it out,” said the 55-year-old, who is self-employed. “Everybody loved Brandi. She was always laughing and smiling. She would get off work and have a couple of drinks and laugh and giggle.”
John Prater said he saw Genova at the club on Saturday and Sunday at the end of her shifts. She never indicated anything was wrong. Employed by American Airlines, Prater said he occasionally saw Work at the club, but never spoke with him other than to say “hello.”
The 57-year-old from Poland, Ohio, man had known Genova for 10 to 12 years.
“On fish nights, this place gets extremely busy and the waitresses are second to none when this place gets packed,” Prater said.
Croatian Club cook Tod Childs said Genova “was a hoot.”
“She called me a ‘schmuck’ and I said she was my ‘schmuckette,’” Childs said.
Mike Carr of Mount Jackson said he remembered Genova from when she worked at K&D’s Corner Stop in Bessemer and the Croatian Club.
“I didn’t know her all that well, but she seemed pretty cool,” the 43-year-old said.
The murder left Carr and the community shocked. The 8:45 p.m. Monday shooting occurred during an argument at their 13 Bestview Ave. home in Bessemer.
The couple’s 4-year-old son, Giovanni, was home at the time.
After the shooting, Work called a family member who was at Walmart, the report said. He grabbed his son and dog before driving to the Walmart plaza in Union Township. The family member convinced Work to surrender.
He told police the gun he had used was in his truck, according to the complaint.
He also told police the blood on his pants was Genova’s and that they argued over a cell phone before he shot her, the report said.
After a forensic pathologist performed an autopsy at Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver County on Tuesday evening, Lawrence County Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson ruled the death a homicide from multiple gunshot wounds to the head.
Deputy Coroner Anthony “Bo” DeCarbo, who attended the post-mortem exam, said multiple 9-millimeter bullets were removed from the victim’s head. Genova did not have any other gunshot wounds.
He said that a lot of Genova’s friends and others have reached out, trying to seek answers.
(Reporter Debbie Wachter contributed to this report.)
