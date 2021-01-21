Bessemer selects Leslie as new mayor

Bessemer has a new mayor.
At its meeting last week, the borough council appointed Nathan Leslie to serve as Bessemer’s next mayor. He will fill the vacancy left by Raymond Penwell, who resigned effective Dec. 31, 2020.
In his letter of resignation, Penwell stated that he no longer lives in the borough, and that he can no longer fulfill his duties as mayor.
Reflecting on his years of working with fellow council members, Penwell said, “I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation for the years that I have held this elected seat with all of you.”
Penwell has served as the borough’s mayor since 2014. Prior to his mayoral role, he retired as police chief in 2005 after 34 years of employment with the borough.
Leslie, who has been the council president for three years, resigned his seat to serve the remainder of Penwell’s term. Leslie has been active in the Bessemer community for over a decade, serving as the pastor of the Bessemer Presbyterian Church, among other roles.
In other news, council approved a $5,700 project to create updated maps of its water system, with priority given to the placement of shut-off valves.
The difficulty in repairing several recent waterline breaks was cited as necessitating this move. Council is also pursuing a grant from the county liquid fuels funds, which if received would be earmarked for improvements to North Main Street.
Also, Joe Werhnyak, who was recently hired to fill a vacancy in the public works department, was praised for his good work, along with other community members who have recently assisted Werhnyak in plowing snow and repairing water line breaks.
Council also accepted the resignation of Michael Beight from the Bessemer Municipal Authority. Letters of interest for the vacant council and municipal authority seats will be received at the borough office until the next regular meeting of council at 7 p.m. Feb. 8.
