Bessemer borough is hoping to receive grant assistance to help with different initiatives, according to Mayor the Rev. Nathan Leslie.
Leslie said the borough applied for and is waiting to see if it will be awarded a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant for Bessemer Lake Park.
If received, the grant would be used to put playground equipment in the park, “vandal-proof” electric service and better parking areas.
The cost of the project is $125,000.
Leslie said if the grant is received, DCNR would cover 80 percent of the costs, with the borough and the county covering the remaining 20 percent with $12,500 each through American Rescue Plan Act funding.
“We’ve been in need of these improvements to make it more user-friendly for our residents and others who wish to utilize the pavilions and grounds for community and family events, not to mention day-to-day recreation,” Leslie said.
Leslie said the borough is seeking different grant options to fix the bridge on Roosevelt Avenue, which has been closed for almost a year.
He said the borough cannot afford to pay for the project on its own, which totals around $280,000.
Leslie also said the Bessemer Volunteer Fire Company will look into applying for different historical grants and fundraise to restore its fire truck from 1927, the oldest fire service truck in Lawrence County.
The borough this year will look into possibly getting cameras installed at the borough’s pump house and possibly offering refuse services to sewer customers from North Beaver Township.
