Bessemer Borough is seeking two grants in 2020 to improve water quality in the municipality.
Council president The Rev. Nathan Leslie said Monday he did not have immediate access to the amount of the grants being sought through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, but noted that “combined, they don’t total $500,000.”
One grant, he said, will provide a generator for the municipality’s water system. The generator, he said, will serve as a backup in the event of a power failure and ensure that residents will have water. A second grant will provide the borough with meters to determine individual water usage. This information is needed, he said, if the borough follows through on plans to improve its water system.
Noting that the borough has long had issues with its drinking water, Leslie said, “We want to make improvements and retain control of the system, rather than sell it it to a big company. If we do, we’ll have no control over fees paid by residents.”
Leslie said borough council will hold its reorganizational meeting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2020. The first regular meeting of the year will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 13, 2020.
Borough council last week approved its 2020 budget of $740,112, which is $43,822 greater than the current year’s spending plan. It includes a 0.50 mill tax increase, bringing tax millage to 6.2 mills.
The increase, Leslie explained, is due to the reassessment of the former cement plant.
“We were slated to lose about $16,000 in revenue (due to the reassessment)” he said. “The increase will put us back to where we were so we won’t have to cut services to the community.”
At the meeting, he added, council members “stated an intention” to raise water rates by $5 in 2020.
“We haven’t done that yet, but we’re considering it,” Leslie said. “We’ll take action in January.”
The increase, he said, will serve as the local match for the grants the borough is seeking. He estimated the match will have to be $75,000 to $80,000.
Leslie said the borough is under DEP order to rehabilitate its water system and anticipates that it will one day have to replace some lines, including some of the original water lines on North and South Main Street. That project is estimated at $500,000, and the borough will seek grants, he said.
