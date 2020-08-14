Bessemer man drowns in creek

A Bessemer man apparently drowned in a shallow creek on his own property Friday afternoon.
Keith Macek, 88, was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m. by Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Anthony "Bo" DeCarbo after being found by his family in water at the bottom of a hillside on South Main Street in Bessemer.
DeCarbo said that no foul play was involved, and that the water in which Macek was found was not deep. He speculated that Macek may have suffered some type of medical episode that caused him to fall into the creek.
According to reports from the scene, first respondents needed to use ropes in order to reach Macek.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death.
Fire departments from North Beaver Township, Bessemer, and Springfield, Ohio, were on scene, as well as Noga Ambulance.
