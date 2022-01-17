A longtime Lawrence County funeral home is under new management.
Anthony J. Quahliero Jr. is now the funeral director for Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer. Terry Cunningham retired last year and, after working with Quahliero on transition planning, sold the business late last year to Keystone Funeral Services, a newly established, father-and-son funeral home entity of which Quahliero is a co-founder.
The sale makes the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral home the flagship location for Keystone, which is pursuing other transactions.
“It has been my honor to help comfort the people of this community during their most difficult days,” Cunningham said. “I have known Anthony for decades. He is among the most dedicated, compassionate, and experienced funeral professionals in the region.
“Handing over this legacy to Anthony, along with the next-gen insights from his son, feels right because there is no one I trust more to care for our family, friends, and neighbors.”
Founded in 2020 by Quahliero Jr. and his son, A.J. Quahliero III, Keystone unites more than four decades of hands-on funeral experience with Fortune 100 operational excellence.
A Lawrence County native, Quahliero Jr. joins Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home with more than 45 years of funeral experience, including 15 years as funeral director at Kirila Funeral Home in nearby Struthers, Ohio. A former president of the Ohio Funeral Director Association, he’s worked in all facets of funeral service.
Now, Quahliero is combining his experience with the memorialization needs inspired by younger generations, like that of his 36-year-old son.
“The pandemic shone a light on a glaring need my dad and I saw years ago: families deserve time-honored funeral services that also embrace the outdoors and modern technology and actually give people options for how they will best find a sense of peace, comfort, and healing during a very difficult time,” said A.J. Quahliero III, a Carnegie Mellon University graduate of the Heinz School of Public Management, who has more than 10 years of operational experience working with Fortune 100 companies, including Giant Eagle.
While the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home name won’t change, Keystone is instituting some changes to help families. Soon, families will be able to connect digitally with their services, including online obituaries sharable to social media pages, and user-friendly educational content, such as how to explain death to a child.
“I have the utmost respect for Terry and the business he has built. It is a privilege to be given this gift to evolve his legacy in the community,” Quahliero Jr. said. “As I work to introduce my new role with the local community, at the same time, my son is leading the modernization of many aspects of the business so that more people can honor their loved ones in the way that best helps them through the grieving process.”
Quahliero III said that his father’s passion for honoring life extends beyond community funeral homes.
“In college,” he said, “I remember my dad being deployed for weeks in New Orleans, helping families to recover and bring dignity to the thousands of deceased loved ones after Hurricane Katrina.
“I’ve experienced the importance of what my dad teaches all families —that grieving is essential to the healing process. I’m thrilled to help elevate his expertise and passion in order to improve lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.