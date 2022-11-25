The annual Bessemer Borough Christmas Festival and Parade will take place Dec. 10.
The event will begin with food and craft vendors from 3 to 7 p.m. at Kennedy Park.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. The route to be down East Poland Avenue, to the center of town, where the parade will turn right onto North Main Street. Santa Claus will be in the parade, riding in a Bessemer Volunteer Fire Company truck.
Parade participants are asked to line up at 5:30 p.m. at Herman’s Garage parking area.
Once the parade approaches Kennedy Park, the tree lighting ceremony will begin.
At 6:30 p.m., the fire department will host its Christmas party at its fire hall with Santa to stop by.
The borough is also having a decorating contest where residents are encouraged to decorate their homes for the festivities. Prizes will be awarded.
To register for the parade or as a vendor, visit bessmerpa.com or the borough office at 201 1/2 E. Poland Ave.
To enter the home decorating contest, residents must sign up by Dec. 6, via the same means. The office hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
