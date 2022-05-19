The Roosevelt Avenue bridge in Bessemer Borough has been closed temporarily.
At its May meeting, the borough council voted the borough-owned bridge, which carries Roosevelt Avenue over a tributary of Hickory Run, will be closed until a safety inspection could be conducted, and a determination could be made about its future.
The bridge is located between Walnut and North Main Streets, and had been reduced to one lane over a decade ago because of concerns related to the north facade of the bridge. Recent review of the bridge by council members raised concerns about further deterioration, which led to the closure.
A short detour around the bridge will take motorists south on North Main Street to the intersection with PA-317 (Poland Avenue). After making a right turn onto West Poland Avenue, motorists will travel one block west to Walnut Street, where after making another right turn, they will return to Roosevelt Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.