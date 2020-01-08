Nathan Leslie was re-elected as Bessemer Borough Council president during Monday’s reorganizational meeting.
He will serve the borough in that capacity for the next two years.
Leslie said council elected Cody Jackson as vice president and Shelly McConnell as president pro tem.
“We went through our appointments and everyone was reappointed,” Leslie said. “A couple of vacancies were created on some boards. Ed Allison had just been elected to council, so he had to resign from his board positions.”
In addition, Leslie said three new council members were sworn in during the meeting. Allison, Doug Ordak and Michael Marciante took their seats on council.
Leslie said those vacancies will be filled at Monday’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. He said the council will meet the second Monday of each month throughout the year at 7 p.m. at the municipal building.
