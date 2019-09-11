An ordinance regulating fireworks in Bessemer was approved by a 6-1 vote at the monthly borough council meeting.
According to the ordinance, fireworks:
•Cannot be ignited or discharged on public or private property property without permission from the property owner.
•Cannot be discharged by a person younger than 18 without the supervision of an adult (21 or older).
•Of the consumer or display variety may not be discharged after 11 p.m. or before 7 a.m.
•Cannot be discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
•Cannot be discharged from or within a car or building.
•Cannot be discharged within 150 feet of any structure.
Violators will be issued a citation for each offense as noted in the ordinance.
The ordinance went into effect immediately following its approval.
The council members who voted to approve the ordinance were council president Nathan Leslie, vice president Cody Jackson, Shelley McConnell, Kevin McConnell, Richard Hennon and Douglas Ordak.
The council member who voted not to approve the ordinance was Art VanTassel.
Public comment concerning the ordinance occurred during the borough’s regular August meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.