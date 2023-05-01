HARRISBURG — State House Democrats on Monday blocked an effort by Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler) to expand educational freedom in Pennsylvania.
Bernstine's amendment to an education bill being considered by the House that would have ensured all families have equal access and maximum flexibility in schooling options.
If adopted, it would have been one of the most transformative school choice bills in the nation, Bernstine said. House Democrats used a parliamentary maneuver to block the amendment to House Bill 688 from debate and vote.
“No child should be forced to attend a certain school just because of their ZIP code," he said. "Too many kids are trapped in schools that aren’t working for them. Adopting this amendment would have given those kids the resources and schooling options to succeed.
"I’m beyond disappointed that my Democrat colleagues chose to play partisan games with our kids’ futures by shutting down debate and blocking a vote. I firmly believe that parents are the best equipped to make decisions about their children's education.
School choice, Bernstine said, is not about favoring one school over another, but about letting families choose the education that best suits their child.
"I will continue to advocate for policies that expand school choice options and provide all children with the opportunity to receive an excellent education, regardless of their ZIP code or family income," he said. "House Democrats today voted against giving every single child in Pennsylvania the chance to attend a school that fits their needs.”
