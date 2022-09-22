State Rep. Aaron Bernstine announced Tuesday his legislation, which focuses on the parole process for violent offenders, is on its way to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk.
House Bill 146, or Markie’s Law, was named after Markie Mason, an 8-year-old Union Township boy who was brutally stabbed to death by a Keith Burley who was paroled at the end of his minimum sentence for homicide, even after committing two separate assaults of other inmates while in prison.
“Markie’s Law must get over the finish line and signed into law by the governor,” said Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence). “This bill would keep the most dangerous inmates from a premature release in order to protect and serve our Commonwealth residents and would have saved Mark’s life.”
The bill would postpone consideration of a violent inmate’s parole an additional 24 months following the inmate’s minimum release date for each conviction of a violent offense while incarcerated.
In addition, it would suspend consideration of an inmate’s parole an additional 12 months if the inmate attempts to escape, smuggles contraband, or retaliates or intimidates witnesses while incarcerated.
Burley was released from prison in March 2019 after serving 20 years in a robbery/shooting death. Burley was arrested four months later in the stabbing death of Mason which occurred after a domestic dispute with the boy’s mother.
The parole board determined Burley was not only rehabilitated, but also that he no longer posed a risk to the public at the conclusion of his minimum sentence, Bernstine said.
“Markie’s Law will hold inmates accountable for their actions while incarcerated,” said Bernstine.
“Individuals such as Burley are a danger to society, and the death of Markie Mason is a clear and tragic example of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.