Aaron Bernstine is heading back to Harrisburg.
The Republican from New Beaver Borough won a fourth term in the state House of Representatives in an uncontested race. Bernstine, unofficially, collected 8,067 votes in Lawrence County and 17,554 votes in Butler County.
“We’re excited and thankful for the people of the 8th Legislative District to allow us another opportunity to serve them and we’re looking forward to moving conservative principles forward in the next legislative election,” Bernstine said.
His redrawn 8th Legislative District includes the following Lawrence County municipalities: the townships of Little Beaver, Perry, Plain Grove, Scott, Slippery Rock, Washington, and Wayne; and the boroughs of Ellport, Ellwood City (Lawrence County portion), Enon Valley, New Beaver, Volant and Wampum.
Other parts of the district include, in Butler County, the townships of Brady, Center, Clay, Connoquenessing, Forward, Franklin, Lancaster, Middlesex, Muddycreek, Penn, and Worth, and the boroughs of Connoquenessing, Portersville, Prospect, West Liberty and West Sunbury. Previously, Bernstine represented a portion of Beaver County.
Bernstine’s win coupled with Marla Gallo Brown’s victory in the 9th Legislative District, which covers most of Lawrence County, means the county will be completely under Republican control.
