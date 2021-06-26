HARRISBURG – Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Butler/Beaver/Lawrence) today voted “no” on the state budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22.
Bernstine issued the following statement citing excessive government spending led to his negative vote.
“When it comes to spending taxpayers’ money, I don’t think we ought to look at a budget and say it’s not perfect, but it’s good enough. This budget is an 8.8% increase in government spending, and that will set the stage for excessive borrowing and tax hikes when President Biden’s bailout money disappears. This budget does nothing to help our struggling local businesses or help to rebuild our economy, and I cannot ignore those glaring realities when it comes to other peoples’ money.
“Harrisburg is really good at one thing — spending your money. They have proven time and time again they have no restraint when it comes to growing government and increasing spending. It’s long past time we enact the Taxpayer Protection Act and put in place constitutional spending limits that will permanently curb chronic overspending.
“While thousands of small businesses are suffering and Pennsylvania’s economic recovery is still lagging, public schools are profiting off the pandemic. They are raking in $300 million more in additional taxpayer funds in the budget despite sitting on more than $4.8 billion in reserve funds and being closed for most of the past year. That money would have been better spent on policies that incentivize work, strengthen the economy, and directly aid students and families to help address their unique learning losses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.