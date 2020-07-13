HARRISBURG – The Senate State Government Committee approved legislation proposed by state Rep. Aaron Bernstine that would enhance the strength of Pennsylvania's Sunshine Law.
The bill, which passed the state House in January, now goes to the full Senate for consideration. If it becomes law, it would amend the Sunshine Act to require a public agency to post public meeting agendas no later than 24 hours prior to the start of a meeting.
“This bill is a commonsense and critical piece of the puzzle when it comes to increasing transparency and ensuring government officials think twice about letting important business fly under the taxpayers’ radar,” Bernstine said. “In today’s fast-paced world, it is important that we give our constituents the tools they need to participate in government in a meaningful way.”
House Bill 1069 would also prohibit an agency from taking official action on items not on the meeting agenda unless added by a majority vote. In addition, the legislation would require the agenda to be posted at the location of the meeting, on the agency’s public website and copies be made available to those in attendance.
“Sunshine Act reform bills have been considered by the Legislature in recent years without success,” said Bernstine. “However, House Bill 1069 was passed unanimously by the House in January and today by the Senate State Government Committee. A well-informed populace is essential to the vitality of our democratic form of government.
“It is time to eradicate backroom deals and unannounced decisions. They can have a big impact on our lives, and we deserve to know about them. It is essential that we get this legislation across the finish line and there is no better time than now.”
