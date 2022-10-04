State Rep. Aaron Bernstine isn’t done with Markie’s Law.
Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) sponsored the legislation, also known as House Bill 146, in the wake of the July 8, 2019, slaying of Markie Mason, an 8-year-old Lawrence County boy who was fatally stabbed by Keith Burley Jr. following a domestic dispute with the boy’s mother.
The bill passed the state House 149-47 in December 2019, then went to the Senate, which passed it as well, 41-9, after making a minor change that sent it back to the House for a concurrence vote. Again, the bill passed, 133-69. The bill was sent to Gov. Tom Wolf, who vetoed it Friday.
The state Legislature, Bernstine said, will be in session for one more week before the term ends, and he intends to use the time to pursue a veto override vote. It’s a process that starts in the House.
“We’re going to give this every chance we have,” he said. “If we are unable to get the votes for the veto override, then we will be introducing it next term.”
Burley had been paroled in March 2019 after serving 20 years of a 20- to 40-year sentence for a 1999 homicide. Burley also had been charged and convicted of aggravated assault of another prisoner while serving his state prison sentence. Markie’s Law would preclude the state parole board from releasing an inmate at the expiration of his or her minimum sentence if the inmate is convicted of a violent offense while incarcerated.
The legislation would postpone the consideration of a violent offender for parole by an additional 24 months following the minimum release date for each conviction. Plus, if the inmate attempts to escape, smuggles contraband or retaliates against a witness while incarcerated, the inmate’s parole would be postponed by an additional 12 months.
In his veto message, Wolf called the bill “misguided” and said it would “set back the criminal justice system in Pennsylvania.”
“This legislation does not promote public safety,” Wolf wrote, “but instead proposes a mechanical and ineffective structure of mandatory parole denial, which in effect is a mandatory minimum by another name.” As such, Wolf said, the legislation “would remove discretion from the Pennsylvania Parole Board, undermine the determination of the original sentencing judge and jury, and trample upon the protections of the criminal justice system in Pennsylvania.”
Bernstine said Monday that he finds Wolf’s veto “disappointing and disgusting.”
“This is a commonsense piece of legislation,” he said. “There is no reason whatsoever that the governor should be siding with criminals rather than law-abiding citizens, and I find it appalling. Markie Mason would be alive today if this law had been in place.”
Overriding a veto requires a two-thirds majority vote of each chamber. In the House, that would mean 135 votes, or two more than approved the bill in the concurrence vote.
Bernstine believes the legislation would have gotten at least that many more votes if fellow state Rep. Chris Sainato (D-Lawrence) had pushed harder for them. Sainato voted for the bill twice.
“The most disappointing part of this was that this horrible and tragic incident took place in Representative Sainato’s district, and Representative Sainato, on the concurrence vote, chose not to speak on the bill,” Bernstine said. “It would have made a difference had he spoken up. But while Democrats in the leadership that he voted for to represent the Democrats were going around whipping votes against it, he sat silently in his chair.
“We’re happy to take the ball and move it forward, but I couldn’t have been more disappointed in his inaction to help secure votes for this.”
Sainato said he did all he could to support the bill.
“I co-sponsored the bill, and I voted for the bill,” he said Monday. “I was always supportive of Markie’s Law, and I will continue to be. It was a good piece of legislation, and I broke with my caucus to vote for it.
“If there’s a veto override vote, I’ll vote for it. But I can’t force other people to vote for something.”
Sainato believes that if anyone could have done more to secure passage of the bill, it is Bernstine.
“What he should have done was work this out with the governor’s office, and whatever concerns they had,” he said. “I didn’t realize he (Wolf) would veto it; it passed by a fairly decent margin. But the way legislation usually works, if the governor’s office has concerns, the person who has the bill tries to work those out so there won’t be a veto.”
Bernstine said the effort Sainato described did indeed take place.
“The governor picked out certain parts of this legislation he disagreed with,” Bernstine said. “The governor was presented this legislation two and a half years ago and asked for any specific changes that might be requested by him.
“We received no feedback whatsoever on that. The governor also met at one point with the family, and at that point, he did not express any problem with the legislation.”
Sainato said that he was aware that some Democrats he described as “progressives from eastern Pennsylvania” had concerns about the bill including the smuggling of nonviolent contraband, as opposed to a violent act, extending a prison sentence.
“Personally, I didn’t have much concern with that,” he said. “I supported the bill. If I didn’t support the bill, I wouldn’t have co-sponsored it and I wouldn’t have voted for it.”
Bernstine said that he has spoken with Markie Mason’s family since Wolf’s veto, and said that they, too, are disappointed.
“But we’re going to do everything that we can do in our power,” he added, “to make sure that a situation like what happened to Markie Mason never happens again.”
