HARRISBURG — Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Butler/Beaver/Lawrence) introduced an amendment to Senate Bill 1283 that would require Penn State University provide information about the Joe Paterno statue.
The statue was removed in July 2012 after Paterno was fired as head football coach after 46 seasons and former assistant Jerry Sandusky was charged the previous November with sex abuse of children on and off campus. Paterno died in January 2012.
The statue was built in 2001 in honor of Paterno’s record-setting 324th Division I coaching victory and his contributions to the university. University officials cited it beaome a source of division and obstacle to healing after the Sandusky scandal.
“The statue symbolized coach Paterno’s many outstanding contributions to Penn State, on and off the gridiron,” said Bernstine, a Penn State graduate. “His legacy should remain alive for people to view and reflect. Removing the statue does not serve the victims of Sandusky’s horrible crimes. The university is sending a mixed message by treating Paterno as a hero at the campus library where a plaque is displayed due to the millions of dollars he donated, but a villain at the stadium where he coached the Nittany Lions to two national collegiate championships and five undefeated seasons."
The amendment would require Penn State to submit a report to the House and Senate Education committees about the location of the statue, and the method of storage and protection of the statue. This report would be required in order for the university to receive its annual appropriation from the state. In addition, this information would be required to be posted on the university’s website, notwithstanding any current law.
Recently, Bernstine crafted a letter to new Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi asking the university to disclose the location and condition of the statue.
Senate Bill 1283 would provide funding for the four state-related universities Penn State, the University of Pittsburgh, Temple and Lincoln) for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
(0) comments
